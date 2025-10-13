Who's been sentenced featuring Burton Latimer, Kettering, Wellingborough, Hannington, Corby, Desborough, Great Doddington and Rushden

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Matthew Walters

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age 27.

On 17/03/25 drove a Ford on A45 Higham Road Eastbound from Wellingborough to Rushden at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 106 miles per hour.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £120, costs of £130 and a £48 surcharge.

Daniel Watson

Shetland Way, Corby. Age 34.

On 27/12/24 at Surfleet Close, Corby, intentionally strangled a woman; criminally damaged a mobile phone to the value of £160; on 01/05/25 assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 23 months in prison suspended for two years. To abstain from alcohol for 120 days, six months of mental health treatment. 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £156 surcharge.

Luke Warner

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age 34.

On 19/07/25 at Corby, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months. 6 Months of alcohol addiction treatment, 15 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £750.

Daniel Stocker

HMP Peterborough. Age 35.

On 30/04/25 at Peaselands, Desborough, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for one day, consecutive to the sentence already being served. Surcharge of £154.

Chloe Jennings

Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington. Age 51.

On 19/12/24 at the Turnells Mill Lane / Whitworth Way junction, drove a Vauhall Astra without due care and attention, in that as she left Tesco car park and entered the dual carriageway she failed to see an oncoming Volkswagen Golf and collided into it, causing it to be pushed into the central reservation kerb, and to flip on to its roof.

Plea: No plea entered, found guilty in absence. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £200, costs of £130 and an £80 surcharge.

Nana Anim

Russell Street, Kettering. Age 25.

On 06/03/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Gladstone Street and Russell Street with no insurance.

Plea: No plea entered. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, costs of £130 and a £48 surcharge.

James Burton

Hillary Close, Burton Latimer. Age 32.

On 05/03/25 at the B571 Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, being the driver of a Ford, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Peugeot, and he failed to report the accident within twenty-four hours.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £80, costs of £130 and a £32 surcharge.

Stuart Kent

Lower King Street, Desborough. Age 46.

On 07/03/25 at Hill Street, Kettering, being the driver of a Ford Transit, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to an MG HS Trophy, and he failed to stop or leave his name and address; failed to report an accident within 24 hours; drove without due care and attention in that as he was turning at the bottom of the street he scraped along the car, causing damage, before leaving the scene, even though his van was witnessed 'rocking' with the parked vehicle as he tried to pass.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £209, costs of £130 and an £84 surcharge.

Lisa Macphail

Orchard Close, Hannington. Age 51.

On 06/02/25 at Pytchley Lane, Kettering, being the driver of a BMW, an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person, and she failed to stop; failed to report the incident within 24 hours.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,056, costs of £130 and a £422 surcharge.

Michelle Vincett

Barwell Drive, Rushden. Age 56.

On 14/03/25 at Blackfriars, Rushden, being the driver of a Audi, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Ford, and not having given her name and address, failed to report the accident at a police station within twenty-four hours; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; drove without due care and attention in that she has reversed from a parking space and in doing so has collided with a parked vehicle causing damage.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points, fined £80, costs of £130 and a £32 surcharge.

Mariusz Grzywaczewski

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 15/02/25 drove a Vauxhall on the A14 Kettering, without due care and attention in that the vehicle can be seen joining the A14 at speed, cutting across to outside lane, tailgating and flashing the dashcam car in wet conditions.

Plea: No plea entered, found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points. Fined £660, costs of £130.

Ellis Wilby

Poplar Road, Burton Latimer. Age 22.

On 09/04/25 at the A6, Finedon, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 5.2ug per litre, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £334, costs of £85, and a £134 surcharge.