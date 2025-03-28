Wellingborough woman with decade-long history of thieving back in jail

Elaine Emma Garcia from Wellingborough is back behind bars. Image: NW

A Wellingborough woman who has been stealing for years is back in prison after being caught taking a mobile phone from a female victim.

Elaine Emma Garcia, who has previously served jail time for burglary, is behind bars after taking property from another victim.

The 50-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been before the court again to be sentenced for the theft of a coat and mobile phone in Wellingborough.

Her latest crime happened on September 26, and she was back at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week to be sentenced.

She admitted one count of theft from the person. A charge of robbery was dropped.

Recorder Louise Cox gave her 12 months in prison.

Garcia has multiple previous convictions for shoplifting, theft, and burglary offences and in 2023 she admitted stealing a handbag from a woman in Wellingborough. In 2018 she was caught in the act stealing a car during a burglary in Wellingborough with accomplice Daniel O’Boyle. They went on to commit a series of robberies but when they got to Gillitts Road, they messed with the wrong victim and were tackled by a female rugby player who was rewarded for her crime-fighting with a High Sheriff’s award.

Garcia received 22 months in prison for burglary, breaching a community order and aggravated vehicle taking. O’Boyle was jailed for 16 years and remains in prison.

In 2016 she was given a suspended jail term for stealing two purses and groceries from supermarkets.

And in 2022 she was fined for stealing a handbag from a woman in Kettering.

In April last year she admitted four counts of fraud by using a stolen bank card in shops in Wellingborough and of burglary at a house in Nest Farm Crescent. She was given 24 months in prison but had already served a portion of her sentence so was released to commit more crime in the middle of last year.