Published 22nd Dec 2024
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 17:52 GMT
A van driver has been found not guilty of causing death by careless driving in a street near Wellingborough town centre.

Andrew Stapley had been standing trial at Northampton Crown Court accused of causing the death of 83-year-old grandfather David Keech on Saturday, December 11, 2023.

The court heard that the red Mercedes Vito he was driving had hit Mr Keech in Cannon Street.

Two experts expressed differing views in court on whether the driving of Stapley, 54, of Senwick Drive, was negligent at the time of the accident. No evidence was offered on an initial charge of dangerous driving, and a jury subsequently found him not guilty of causing death by careless driving on Friday (December 20) following a short deliberation.

His costs will be met by the crown.

