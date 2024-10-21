Perry O'Dea, from Wellingborough, who has appeared before Northampton Crown Court for stalking. Image: Nottinghamshire Police / National World

A man convicted of stalking his former partner has appeared before a crown court judge for sentencing.

Perry O’Dea, of Duncan Court, Wellingborough, admitted stalking the woman in Wellingborough between boxing day last year and June 14 this year – a period of nearly six months.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo heard how he had repeatedly phoned the woman, had sent numerous text messages and had been to her home address.

The 37-year-old also admitted banging on her door, causing damage to the tyres of her car and loitering outside her house.

Northampton Crown Court heard that O’Dea had had a serious impact on the woman’s day-to-day life.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of coercive control and it was allowed to remain on file.

O’Dea has a history of drug dealing and in 2018 was given a prison sentence for his part in a conspiracy to smuggle crack cocaine and heroin between Nottingham and Leicester.

Sentencing, Judge Mayo said that he would suspend O’Dea’s 22-month prison term for two years, but gave him strict conditions to adhere to.

The defendant will be monitored to ensure he does not drink alcohol for 60 days.

He will also have to take part in 40 days of the Building Better Relationships Programme and engage in a rehabilitation activity for 30 days.

O’Dea as also banned from entering the eastern district of Northampton or from contacting his victim directly, indirectly or via a third party for seven years.

Judge Mayo also reserved to himself a review of O’Dea’s sentence.