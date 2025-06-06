Wellingborough paedophile who moved here from Warrington is jailed after breaching court order

A man who shared depraved videos of young children in chat rooms has been jailed after breaching the terms of a court order designed to curb his behaviour.

Peadophile Shaleem Nazish was previously jailed for nearly three years for a series of sexual offences including having more than 6,000 images and videos of child abuse on his devices.

The Liverpool Echo reported back in 2021 that Nazish had shared sickening videos of child abuse with other paedophiles while he was already under investigation by police.

Then 24, Nazish was found in possession of 6,000 horrendous images. It came only five years after he had been spared jail in 2016 for similar offences. At that court hearing he was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Paedophile Shaleem Nazish from Wellingborough has been imprisoned after admitted a new set of offences. Image: NW

At that time Nazish, who is a chemistry graduate, lived in Warrington. According to the Echo he shared videos in a chatroom with other paedophiles and was caught when he began chatting with an undercover cop.

His 2021 court hearing was told that Nazish had a traumatic move from Pakistan to England as a youngster and had struggled to find work once he was convicted.

After his release from prison he moved to Wellingborough from the north west of England.

But the 28-year-old was subject to a set of strict conditions as part of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed on him by the court.

His offender manager visited his home in The Crescent, Wellingborough, on April 3 this year and discovered that the 28-year-old was in breach of those conditions.

Nazish was brought before Northampton Crown Court last week where he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching an SHPO and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of the sex offenders’ register.

The court heard that Nazish had been using an internet browser that didn’t retain his search history; that he had used an internet enabled device without informing his managing officer; and that he failed to provide access to his image story gallery to the officer. He also failed to provide details of a bank card he had and did not complete his annual notification requirements on time.

He was given two years in prison and his mobile phone was confiscated.