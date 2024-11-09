Wellingborough man who headbutted police officer found 'sleeping' in a bush with machete

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. File image: Google.

A man who headbutted a police officer in the street in Wellingborough has been jailed.

A court heard how police officers were called to Cambridge Street in the town centre after reports a man was carrying a knife.

But when they got there Steven Fitzsimmons headbutted one of the officers, catching his jaw as he turned away from him.

The 36-year-old appeared by video link from Winchester Prison at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (November 7).

Prosecuting, Lynsey Knott, told the court that officers went to Wellingborough on November 18 last year and challenged Fitzsimmons over the knife report.

He headbutted the arresting officer and then when he was taken to custody he deliberately stepped on another officer’s foot.

Fitzsimmons appeared before the court late last year where he was sentenced for six months for possession of a knife, with two assaulting an emergency worker charges left to be heard at a later date.

But after his release, in June this year, police were called to Regent Street in Northampton after reports came in that a man had a machete in the street.

They discovered the defendant apparently asleep in a bush with the machete close by him.

He pleaded guilty to two assaults and one bladed article possession charge.

The court was told that he had 36 previous convictions including for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, cannabis possession, drunk and disorderly and three previous knife possession offences.

In mitigation, the court was told that Fitzsimmons was an alcoholic but was remorseful.

He was imprisoned for ten months, of which he will serve half in custody.