Wellingborough man who caused bleeds on 'helpless' baby's brain jailed for a decade

Keiron Soares is beginning a ten-year jail term. Image: Northants Police

A man who assaulted a tiny baby in Wellingborough has been sent to prison for ten years.

Kieron Soares is now behind bars after a jury found he had assaulted the infant.

On February 21, 2021, the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was called to a report of a baby in suspected cardiac or respiratory arrest at an address in Wellingborough.

Because of the nature of the incident, EMAS made a report to Northamptonshire Police.

Medics found the infant to have bleeds on the brain which were identified as a non-accidental injury.

Soares, aged 33, was arrested as part of the investigation into how the baby was injured and went on to be charged with Section 18 – causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

After pleading not guilty at a hearing in December 2023, last month Soares went on trial at Northampton Crown Court.

The jury had to sit through some horrendous medical evidence during the trial.

On February 4 he was found guilty by the jury. An alternate count of Section 20 – grievous bodily harm without intent was ordered to remain on file.

The following day (February 5) Soares returned to the same court for sentence where he was jailed for 10 years.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Stuart Nichols of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This was a highly distressing incident, which led to a complex and thorough investigation to establish how this baby was injured.

“A baby is completely helpless and vulnerable, reliant on others to keep them safe and well. This is something Kieron Soares failed to do, instead inflicting injuries that could very easily have proved fatal.

“Along with the child’s family and loved ones, I am very glad that this baby thankfully survived.

“Our team is dedicated to protecting children of all ages, and I am very pleased that we have secured justice for this baby and ensured the person who caused them such harm has been held accountable.”

*Under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, reporting restrictions apply to this case which protect the victim’s identity.*

Anyone with concerns about the welfare of a child is urged to report it to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or online here. In an emergency, always call 999.

Find advice and support here.