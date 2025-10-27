Wellingborough man appears in court charged with attempted murder
John Cansfield, of Melton Road, Wellingborough appeared before magistrates on September 29 charged with attempted murder.
Despite the serious nature of the alleged attack, police did not release any details of the incident at the time. It is alleged to have happened on September 26 and the victim is believed to be a local woman in her 40s. No further details are available.
Court documents show Cansfield entered no plea at the short hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and his case was sent straight to the crown court where he will appear again in early November.
He is being held in custody ahead of his next hearing.