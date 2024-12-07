Wellingborough burglar stole jewellery worth more than £7k

By Kate Cronin
Published 7th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Burglar Ben Stuart has been jailed. Image: NW / Northants Policeplaceholder image
A man who broke into a home in Wellingborough is facing a lengthy prison term.

Ben Stuart appeared before Northampton Crown Court in November to admit one charge of burglary.

The 32-year-old of HMP Wayland pleaded guilty to burgling the house in Buckwell Way in the centre of Wellingborough on January 9 this year.

The court heard he took jewellery, chequebooks, sunglasses and a mobile phone to the value of £7,106.

Stuart was sentenced to two years and five months in prison. He will serve half before he is released to serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.

