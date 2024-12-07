Wellingborough burglar stole jewellery worth more than £7k

Burglar Ben Stuart has been jailed. Image: NW / Northants Police

A man who broke into a home in Wellingborough is facing a lengthy prison term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Stuart appeared before Northampton Crown Court in November to admit one charge of burglary.

The 32-year-old of HMP Wayland pleaded guilty to burgling the house in Buckwell Way in the centre of Wellingborough on January 9 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he took jewellery, chequebooks, sunglasses and a mobile phone to the value of £7,106.

Stuart was sentenced to two years and five months in prison. He will serve half before he is released to serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.