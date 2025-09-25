Warrant issued for arrest of man who built six storey apartment building in Kettering town centre

A warrant has been issued for Marcus Fielding, builder of an apartment block in Job's Yard. Image: Alison Bagley / National World

A district judge has this morning issued a warrant for the arrest of builder Marcus Fielding, who put up a controversial apartment block in Kettering.

Fielding was due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 25 September) to face three charges under health and safety legislation relating to the building in Job’s Yard.

But Fielding, whose address was given in court as The Mill, Pury Hill Business Park, Alderton Road, Towcester, failed to turn up for the hearing and District Judge Amar Mehta issued a warrant for his arrest.

The three charges against him, brought by the Health and Safety Executive, are;

- that during the construction of the block he failed to take steps to prevent danger to the public through the potential collapse of an unstable building.

- that between June 2022 and April 2025 he failed to take practicable steps to prevent danger to the public from structural collapse.

- that between June 2022 and April 2025 he contravened a requirement imposed by a prohibition notice that forced him to take steps to ensure scaffolding was safe and it was prevented from collapsing.

Three mirror charges have also been laid against his company, Michigan Construction.

The building was the subject of separate legal action by Norh Northamptonshire Council who won a high court case that ordered its demolition in November 2023. It remains cordoned off.