Violent robber from Wales fashioned sharp weapon from a ruler in HMP Five Wells

Kieran Sendall has been given a further nine months in prison after he was found at HMP Five Wells with a makeshift weapon. Image: North Wales Police / Northants Telegraph

A prisoner has had his jail term extended after he was found with an improvised weapon made from a ruler.

Kieran Sendall, 36 was originally given a ten year jail term for GBH and robbery at Mold Crown Court back in 2021.

But just two years into his sentence, in November 2023, Sendall was in HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough when officers discovered that he had made a weapon from a ruler.

He was charged with unauthorised possession in prison an offensive weapon. He had initially denied the offence, along with an assault on a male prison officer and using threatening behaviour toward a female prison worker.

But he eventually admitted possession of the weapon and was at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month to be sentenced.

He was given a further nine months in prison on top of his ten year sentence.

The assault and threatening behaviour offences were discontinued.

Sendall has since been moved to HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

Last month a report highlighted serious concerns at the Wellingborough prison, with inspectors noticing an alarming uptick in the number of illicit weapons found in the prison. HMP Five Wells was originally opened in 2022 as a resettlement prison for men with less than two years left on their sentence but it has since admitted prisoners from a wider field because of the chronic overcrowding issues in the general prison population.