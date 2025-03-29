Two Wellingborough housemates caught drug dealing in Corby

Damian Grudzien has been jailed and his co-defendant Cezara Radianu has been given a suspended sentence. Image: NW

A drug dealing duo have been before the courts after being caught in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Grudizen, 30, and Cezara Radianu, 20, were at Northampton Crown Court to face charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cocaine.

The pair, of Fields View, Wellingborough, were caught in Surfleet Close on Corby’s Lincoln Estate on December 7, 2024, and were subsequently charged with serious drug offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were before Recorder Louise Cox after pleading guilty to the charges.

Grudzien admitted charges of possession of cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine with intent to supply it and Radianu pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

The judge made a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs and seized £115 in cash.

Grudzien was given 33 months in prison and Radianu was ordered to serve two years in prison, suspended for two years. He will be subject to a three month curfew, monitored electronically. He will have to complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and 160 hours of unpaid work.

No evidence was offered in regard to driving offences that Grudzien had been charged with and those matters were dropped.