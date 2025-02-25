Two more accused of Ryan Burton's murder appear before crown court

Ryan Burton, of Corby, was murdered in Kettering in January. Image: Facebook.Ryan Burton, of Corby, was murdered in Kettering in January. Image: Facebook.
Two men charged with murder have made their first appearance before the crown court.

Connor White, 25, and Kyle Derek McSkimming, 23, made a short appearance at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (Tuesday February 25), after their first appearance before magistrates last week.

The pair were charged with the murder of Ryan Burton, who was stabbed multiple times in Spring Rise Park, Kettering, on January 10. He died six days later in hospital, with his mother by his bedside.

White of Spencer Street, Rothwell, McSkimming of Pen Green Lane, Corby, were before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking on a video link from HMP Peterborough.

No application was made for bail.

They are accused alongside Cameron Williams-Ferguson, aged 25, from High Street, Kettering, 20-year-old Keiton Underwood from Bridge Court, Desborough, and 18-year-old Ace Hill from Minden Close, Corby.

All five are in custody and will now appear together before Northampton Crown Court on March 21.

