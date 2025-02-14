Two Kettering murder suspects appear before crown court

Northampton Crown Court. File image. NW

Two men accused of murdering Ryan Burton in Kettering have appeared before a crown court judge.

The 34-year-old died following an attack on January 10 in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road, Kettering.

Three men have now been charged with his murder, and two of them were before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking this morning (Friday, February 2) to face murder charges.

Keiton Underwood, 20, from Desborough, and Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, from Kettering, spoke only to confirm their names at the ten-minute hearing at Northampton Crown Court. The pair appeared by video link from HMP Peterborough.

Ace Hill, 18, of Minden Close, Corby, is also charged with murder.

The court adjourned the cases to late March, when all three defendants will appear together for a plea hearing.