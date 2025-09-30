Trial date set for Corby attempted murder accused
Those accused of being involved in the shooting of a 17-year-old in Hazel Wood in April were before resident judge Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, September 29) for an interim hearing.
Matas Sukaitis, 21, of Chaucer Close, Corby, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of a blade.
Robert Quittenton, 76, and Sam Stimpson, 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering, are charged with assisting an offender.
Ben Smith, aged 40, previously of of Newark Drive, Corby, and latterly of Denford Road, Ringstead, is charged with assisting an offender.
A trial date was set for January 26, 2026. It is expected to last several weeks.
Sukaitis is being held on remand ahead of the trail, but the three other defendants have been released on conditional bail.