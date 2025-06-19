Thirty-year burglar banned from stepping foot on anyone’s driveway for a DECADE after targeting Rothwell home

A man who has repeatedly burgled houses over the past thirty years has been hit with a ten year ban on entering any gardens, driveways or houses without the express permission of the owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Stephen Macrae, of no fixed abode, was caught after he entered a house in Castle Hill, Rothwell, with the intention of stealing property on April 4.

He was charged with burglary and appeared before Northampton Crown Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macrae was then hit with an unusually-stringent criminal behaviour order which stops him from entering anyone’s property without permission.

Burglar Ricky Macrae. Image: NW

The court heard shocking details of the 43-year-old’s history of targeting local homes.

Northants Telegraph records show Macrae started offending as a child, and has clocked up an extensive list of convictions including for dishonesty, robbery, theft and fraud during the past thirty years. During one incident three years ago he was caught lurking near a lawyer’s car in Kettering.

When challenged, he said he was having a wee, before smashing the car’s window, stealing a wallet and using the cards in local shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five days later he also burgled another home in Rothwell and used the victim’s bank cards.

Macrae’s offending dates back to 1996 when he was 15, living in Kettering and stealing from people and burgling homes there.

In 2017 he was jailed for six-and-a-half years but was back offending as soon as he’d been released after serving half his sentence.

He appeared before Northampton Crown Court on the latest charges on Friday (June 13) and was given 50 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But because of his appalling record, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC imposed an unusual criminal behaviour order which bans him from entering any yard, garden, driveway, or house for any reason without the permission of the owner for the next ten years.

He is also banned from entering Castle Hill in Rothwell for any reason until June 2036.

Criminal behaviour orders replaced ASBOs, and are designed to curtail repeat behaviour by offenders that could lead to the commission of offences.

Breaching a CBO is a criminal offence in itself punishable by up to five years in custody.