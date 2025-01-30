Thirteenth arrest in Ryan Burton murder probe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 23-year-old from Kettering yesterday (Wednesday, January 29) became the thirteenth person arrested in connection with the death of Ryan, who lived in Kettering but was originally from Corby.
He is the eighth man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody, where he will also be questioned in connection with a robbery.
Ryan 34, sadly died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, on January 10.
A 28-year-old Kettering woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice has been released on police bail pending further enquiries along with 11 others, who have been arrested on suspicion of other offences as part of the investigation.
Ace Hill appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28), charged with one count of murder and one of robbery.
The 18-year-old from Corby was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on March 21.