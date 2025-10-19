'There'll only be one fool on April 1', says judge in warning to dangerous driver who ‘accelerated’ into man

A Northampton Crown Court judge has warned a man who deliberately accelerated into another motorist that he must not drink alcohol.

Shane Kenny, formerly of Pevensey Close, Rushden, and now of Lancashire, was before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (October 16) after admitting driving dangerously on the A505 in Royston, then running his car into a man who tried to prevent him leaving the scene.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC had previously given him a suspended prison sentence over the summer for other driving matters, but Kenny had failed to mention that he had already been charged with the A505 offences which dated back two years.

So he was back before the same court to be sentenced again.

Northampton Crown Court. File image: NW

His advocate Andrew Corcut asked the court to adjourn the matter as Kenny had ‘not brought anything with him’ for a potential prison sentence as he had not been expecting to be sentenced.

But Judge Herbert denied the request.

The court was told by prosecutor Carrie-Ann Garness that Kenny, 34, was driving his Mitsubishi Pajero along the A505 from Baldock to Royston in Hertfordshire on October 20, 2023. He collided with the back of a VW Golf but failed to stop.

"He drove off the roundabout and away from the scene,” said Ms Garness.

“Another man who witnessed the collision followed the defendant’s vehicle.”

The man got out of his car and walked toward Kenny’s car, before shouting ‘stop, stop’.

Kenny edged his car forward before accelerating into him.

"He clung to the windscreen wipers but was flung from the vehicle,” said Ms Garness.

"He hit the kerb and was knocked unconscious.”

The defendant’s car was damaged along with a metal railing. The complainant was left with bruising to the back of his head and wounds to his leg.

He told the court in a victim statement that he still suffers pain in his ankle and his mobility has been affected. He has struggled to work as his job involves climbing and has not been able to take part in his hobby of sailing as much as he previously did.

The woman driver suffered whiplash and has ongoing back issues for which she now needs surgery. Her vehicle was written off.

Back in July, Judge Herbert gave Kenny a 12 month suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving, failing to provide a sample of breath, driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified. He was also ordered to complete three months of alcohol abstinence and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving and told to take an extended re-test before he could drive again.

Because the Royston offences took place in 2023, it meant Kenny was not in breach of the recent suspended sentence.

Mitigating for Kenny, Andrew Corcut said that his client’s alcohol abstinence had been going ‘fairly well,’ but it’s ‘not been perfect.’

"The defendant assures me he hasn’t been drinking,” he said.

He said his client had moved to England from Ireland after being accused of a serious sexual assault, for which he had never been prosecuted.

Kenny pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and actual bodily harm.

Judge Herbert told Kenny: “Given the totality of your offending, and the fact these offences should have been sentenced all together, you couldn’t complain if I sent you to prison. The sentence I had in mind was 15 months."

But because of the progress he had made with his suspended sentence, he said he would defer the sentence until April 1.

"I am going to give you an opportunity to fully deal with your alcohol issues,” he said.

“I make it clear I am putting you to the test.”

He said Kenny must continue to abstain from alcohol, complete his rehabilitation activity days and unpaid work, and keep out of trouble. He said he must also stay in work and save up £3,000 to pay compensation to his two victims.

“If you come back to me having failed on April 1, there’ll only be one fool in court and you know who that will be,” said Judge Herbert.