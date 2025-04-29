Teenager found with knife in Wellingborough jailed after court hears of her long record

Kes Louise Thompson of Wellingborough, and formerly of Corby and Kettering, has been jailed. Image: NW

A teen tearaway who has repeatedly been before the courts has been jailed after being discovered with a knife.

Kes Louise Thompson has racked up an alarming number of convictions at the age of just 19.

And in February she was found in Croyland Road, Wellingborough, carrying a knife.

It’s not the first time Thompson, of Wood Street, Wellingborough, but formerly of Kettering and Corby, has been before the courts for carrying weapons.

But this time magistrates decided to give her a year in prison after hearing her extensive criminal record.

At the same court hearing she admitted criminal damage at Northampton General Hospital. She also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a BMW in Leicester in December. She was ordered to pay compensation of £750 to the car owner.

Back in 2024, Thompson was jailed for 40 weeks after assaulting police officers and members of the public. She was said to have ‘failed to respond’ to non-custodial sentences so magistrates sent him to prison.

In October 2023, then aged 18, she was found in Fuller Street, Kettering, with four kitchen knives. The defendant also admitted a racially-aggravated assault and was given 18 months in prison, suspended for eight months.

In September of that year she was ordered to pay compensation after damaging three separate houses in Corby and Kettering.

As a youth she was given a referral order for assaulting a care worker, carrying a meat cleaver, a public order offence and threatening to kill her carers in 2022.