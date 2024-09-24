Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old from Corby is wanted by police.

Northamptonshire Police have made a public appeal to help them find Chey Alexander.

Alexander is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of assault and burglary. Police did not reveal any further details of the crimes.

Anyone who knows where Alexander is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000493599 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.