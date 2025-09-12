'Suspicious activity' appeal after Rushden car has windows smashed

Park Avenue, Rushden. Image: Google.

Police have asked for help from members of the public after a car suffered significant damage during an incident in Rushden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking local people who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Park Avenue, Rushden, in the early hours of Wednesday (September 10).

Shortly after 1.30am, the windows of a white Ford KA were broken causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender was dressed in a blue tracksuit with white stripes down the side. Following the incident, he was seen to run off towards Wellingborough Road.

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone matching the brief description between the relevant times in Park Avenue or Wellingborough Road.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online here.

Quote incident number 25000533195 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person.