Sentencing of paedophile teacher Robert Gould delayed

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:06 BST
Predatory schoolteacher Robert Gould is in prison ahead of a sentencing hearing. Image: Northamptonshire Police / NWPredatory schoolteacher Robert Gould is in prison ahead of a sentencing hearing. Image: Northamptonshire Police / NW
A teacher who abused 19 boys at South End Junior School in Rushden will now face sentence next month.

Robert Gould was found guilty by a jury of the serious sexual abuse of 14 boys in the 1980s at the school.

The 74-year-old of Wellingborough Road, Rushden, had previously been convicted of abusing five boys in 1988.

He was due to be sentenced for 29 charges at Northampton Crown Court today.

He appeared in the dock wearing a dark tracksuit. There was nobody in the public gallery to support him.

Many of his victims and members of the jury that convicted him had come to court to hear the day-long sentencing.

But His Honour Judge David Herbert could not proceed with sentencing because a pre-sentence report to assess Gould’s dangerousness had not been compiled in time as some of the victims were known to probation officers.

Sentencing will now take place on March 26, and Gould was warned that he faces a substantial prison term.

