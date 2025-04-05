Ryan Burton murder - trial date brought forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major trial at Northampton Crown Court has been moved forward.

Six people – five men and one boy – have been charged with the murder of Ryan Burton in Spring Rise park, Kettering, on January 10 this year.

All appeared by video link at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Friday, April 4) for a case management hearing.

At the half-hour hearing, His Honour Judge David Herbert was addressed by counsel for each of the defendants, as well as prosecuting barristers, as they made detailed arrangements for the trial.

It will be one of the biggest murder trials that the court has seen in recent history, with at least six defendants in the dock. An initial trial date had already been pencilled in for the end of September but the court has now managed to accommodate an earlier trial.

A new trial date was set for Monday, September 1, when all defendants will go on trial together. It is expected to last up to three months.

The accused are, who all deny murder and robbery, are:

- A boy aged 16 who cannot be identified

- Ace Hill, 18, of Minden Close, Corby

- Keiton Underwood, 20, of Bridge Court, Desborough

- Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, of High Street, Kettering

- Kyle Derek McSkimming, 23, of Pen Green Lane, Corby

- Connor White, 25, of Spencer Street, Rothwell