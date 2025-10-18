Rushden paedophile jailed after jury finds him guilty of series of sick assaults

A pervert is behind bars after being convicted of a string of child sexual assaults.

Nicholas Slack had pleaded not guilty to the attacks, but he was found guilty in July after a trial.

Slack, 39, of Queen Street, Rushden, was convicted of two counts of assault by touching and three of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity.

He was back before Northampton Crown Court in early October to be sentenced before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.

Nicholas Slack, who has been jailed at Northampton Crown Court. Image: NW

She gave him a jail sentence of three years and six months and handed him an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which compels him to sign the sex offenders’ register when he is released. He is also banned from having any unsupervised contact with any female child under the age of 16 without prior written consent and with the approval of social services. He is also prevented from entering any house where an under-16 lives unless the supervising adults have been made aware of his convictions, and social services have given permission.

He cannot work with children or vulnerable adults and must allow police officers immediate access to any property he is living in.