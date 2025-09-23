Rushden man given prison term after strangling two female victims

A 38-year-old man from Rushden has been jailed by a crown court judge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lynes, of Fairmead Crescent had previously admitted strangling two female victims on June 8 this year.

The 38-year-old had been due to stand trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court but pleaded guilty before the trial could take place earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sent to the crown court for sentence due to the severity of his crimes.

Jamie Lynes from Rushden is now behind bars. Image: NW

Lynes was imprisoned by Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking for 32 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £288. He will serve half of his sentence in prison before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

This story is for our subscribers. Thank you for your ongoing support.