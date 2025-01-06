Rushden man abducted boy in care who he met on Grindr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert met up with a vunerable child he had met on Grindr – after he was told his real age.

Allan Green, 31, had originally met the boy on the adult LGBTQ dating app and he told him he was 18.

They began a ‘relationship’.

Northampton Crown Court was told that Green, of Birch Road, Rushden, had been issued with a child abduction warning notice (CAWN) by police in December 2023.

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A CAWN can be used in cases where a person is suspected of taking a child away from parental control that may lead on to committing an offence of child abduction.

Green was told that the child, who is in a care home, was just 15-years-old.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “On February 7 he left his care home, got into your vehicle and you sped off.”

He told his carers where he was and they found him.

The court was told that Green had no previous convictions and there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

He admitted a single count of removing a child from the lawful control of those who have parental supervision for him when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on December 20.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was also ordered to fulfil at six month mental health treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days. He may also be barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Green was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.