Repeat Wellingborough class-A drug dealer jailed again
Mohammed Shahid Din, 44, was caught dealing class-A drugs
Din was previously jailed for three years back in 2017 as part of a trio who were caught as part of Operation Worcester, a drive to stamp out gang crime in Wellingborough.
But he was again before the courts last week charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin to people in Wellingborough on January 24 this year.
Din, of Sandpiper Lane, admitted the two dealing charges and was sentenced by His Honour Judge David Herbert to spend 14 months in prison. £12.60 in criminal proceeds was also confiscated.
He also has driving offences on his record from 2020 and at the end of 2023 a domestic violence protection order was made against him. In 2024 he was also found to have assaulted another female victim and was made the subject of a community order, although he failed to comply with its requirements.