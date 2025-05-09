Pyro pair accused released from custody as Corby investigation continues

Officers involved in the search at Whitworth Aveune, Corby. Image: Alison Bagley

Two people accused of selling pyros online have been released by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boy and woman who were arrested as part of an investigation into the illegal possession of chemicals in Corby have been released on bail.

A 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman, both from Corby, were arrested yesterday (Thursday, May 8), as part of an investigation into a report of a social media account being used to advertise and sell suspected home-made pyrotechnics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were at Whitworth Avenue all day yesterday searching a home.

Police have not revealed what the context in which the pyrotechnics were allegedly being sold, but there has been a recent explosion online in the sale of flares to football fans. It is illegal to use flares at a football game and there have been several prosecutions.

It is also illegal to sell explosives without the correct licence.

The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy and the woman, who were were arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and selling reportable explosive precursors, were released last night (Thursday, May 8) on conditional and unconditional bail respectively, pending further enquiries.