£5,000 reward offered over alleged drug dealer with links to Northamptonshire

Crimestoppers are offering a large reward to help them catch a man who’s suspected of being a drug dealer.

Mohamed Abdulkadir Farah is believed to be involved the conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs across Northamptonshire as well as Buckinghamshire.

Farah, 28, of Milton Keynes, has extensive links to Sweden and may currently be outside of the UK.

The £5,000 reward from the independent crime charity is on offer for three months, for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said: "A number of extensive inquiries have been carried out to locate Farah. Detectives are now appealing publicly for information in relation to Farah’s whereabouts, and a £5,000 reward has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers to encourage anyone with any information to make contact.

"The £5,000 reward is for information which leads to Farah’s arrest. Only information given to Crimestoppers will be eligible for the reward. The reward offer is in place from 14 March 2025 until 14 June 2025."

Anyone hoping to claim the reward should pass on their information directly to the charity. Either call the Crimestoppers UK Contact Centre freephone number 0800 555 111, which is 24-hours, or fill in the online form that can be found here.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We believe there will be people in the community who know about this but might not want to go to the police.

" Our charity is completely independent of the police. Anything you tell us will be 100 per cent anonymous. We only want your information, not your name or contact details, so no-one will ever know you contacted us. You won’t have to speak to the police, make a statement or appear in court.

“We’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we have always kept. You may think your information is insignificant; however it could make all the difference.”

Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact them online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. More details about the rewards process – at the heart of which is ensuring you stay 100 per cent anonymous - can be found on the Crimestoppers website.