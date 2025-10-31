Prisoner charged with GBH at Five Wells

A serving prisoner is set to appear at magistrates’ court this morning charged with a serious assault inside HMP Five Wells.

Taimoor Ali, 25, will face a single charge of grievous bodily harm, said to have been carried out on another prisoner at the Wellingborough jail on November 10 last year.

Ali, now of HMP Maidstone, will be at Northampton Magistrates’ Court at 10am today (Friday, October 31) for a first hearing. It’s expected the indictable-only case will be sent to the crown court.