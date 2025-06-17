Prison escapee from Wellingborough is back in court

A Wellingborough drug dealer who was jailed for illegal possession of a shotgun – and then escaped from prison – has been back before the courts to be sentenced.

The 46-year-old was the subject of a national appeal after he walked out of HMP Sudbury in April and disappeared for four days with a fellow inmate.

The pair were eventually captured on the A45 Nene Valley Way near Earls Barton.

James McFarlane, of Sassoon Mews on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate had previously admitted possession of a double-barreled shotgun and 14 knuckledusters in March 2024 as well as being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024. He was handed 45 months in prison.

James McFarlane from Wellingborough has been back before the courts after he escaped from lawful custody. Image: NW

His pal Jamie Insull had been sentenced to three years and two months for assault by beating at Exeter Crown Court in February 2024.

Both men were returned to prison after they were found and McFarlane was before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC on Thursday (June 12) to be sentenced for one count of escaping lawful custody, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was given an extra four months in prison to be served consecutively to the sentence he is already serving.

McFarlane is still a prisoner at Category D HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire. Open prisons have minimal security and are designed to help prisoner re-integrate into society ahead of their release. Some prisoners have the keys to their own cells and others have jobs outside of the prison estate.

At Sudbury, full-time and part-time education, as well as evening classes, are offered to inmates. Workshops and training courses include bricklaying, painting & decorating, industrial cleaning, farms and gardens, catering and site maintenance.

