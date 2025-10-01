'Predatory sexual offender' from Wellingborough wanted by police after being sentenced for multiple sex offences in his absence

A man who sexually assaulted two women has been sentenced to more than three years in jail – but he remains at large and is wanted by police to serve his time in custody.

In 2021, a woman contacted Northamptonshire Police to report that Stuart Harris, 61, of Bourton Way, Wellingborough, had been abusing her for more than 10 years.

Officers visited the victim, who disclosed how Harris had begun sexually assaulting her when she was younger and using threats to prevent her from telling anyone about his abuse.

Through the subsequent investigation a second victim was identified, who recounted how Harris had also sexually abused her for at least three years.

A Wellingborough man has been jailed for non-recent sexual abuse

Harris was arrested and went on to be charged with multiple sexual offences against the two women.

He denied the charges, but following a trial at Northampton Crown Court which he failed to attend, on May 29 Harris was found guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a female aged 16 or over.

At the same court on September 10, Harris was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment in his absence, after he again failed to appear.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer DC Fay Maskell of CID North, said: “Stuart Harris is a predatory sexual offender, who took advantage of a position of trust to repeatedly abuse two women, using threats to ensure their silence for many years.

“I am so pleased that despite Harris’ efforts to control them, both survivors were able to bravely find their voices and by speaking up, have ensured he has been recognised by a jury as the abuser that he is.

“The courage and composure of both women in reporting Harris, and seeing the case through trial, is commendable and I wish them both every happiness as they continue to heal from the trauma they have survived.

“Harris is now a wanted man, a convicted sex offender, and we are working hard to bring him into custody to serve his sentence. My message to him is that justice has already caught up with him, and so will we.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stuart Harris is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

Find advice and support, including steps you can take if you’re not yet ready to make a report to police, here: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965 for free, confidential support.