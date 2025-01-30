Portuguese man with 'no ties' to Corby found dealing drugs on Hazel Leys estate
Simite Embalo was at Northampton Crown Court last week to plead guilty to a string of drug supply offences.
The 34-year-old, who appeared to have very little English and spoke through a translator, was before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC on Friday, January 24.
Prosecuting, barrister Micaila Williams said that Embalo had been arrested in Sutherland Road on December 2, 2024, with cocaine, heroin, and cannabis ready for sale, as well as £4,238.29 in cash.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply and one of possession of criminal property.
He gave an address in Cottesmore Close, Netherton, Peterborough, but mitigating for Embalo, advocate Dan Svoronos said that his client would like to go back to his home country.
Mr Svoronos said: “He’d like to be sentenced today. He’s of previous good character.”
Judge Herbert asked: “Why does he have such a burning desire to be sentenced today?”
"He has no ties to this country,” said Mr Svoronos.
"He wants to go back to Portugal ASAP.”
But Judge Herbert refused to sentence Embalo.
"It’s not in your interests to be sentenced today,” he said.
A pre-sentence report will now be compiled and Embalo will be sentenced at the end of February.
No information was given in court as to why he was in Corby or how he had arrived here. More information is expected to be available at the sentencing hearing.