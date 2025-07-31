Police hunting group after equipment worth £1,200 stolen from Corby business

Officers investigating a commercial theft in Corby have released images of men who they believe could have information about the incident.

The CCTV images feature a group of people who Corby police officers want to speak to following the burglary in Causeway Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 17, between 5.45pm and 6.45.pm, when eight Dolav pallet boxes worth £150 each were stolen.

The men in the image could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000375920 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.