Police found frog abuse image on phone of man who asked 'teen' to send him vile sexual photos

A Higham Ferrers pervert was caught out by Facebook by paedophile hunters after he thought he was chatting to a 14-year-old girl.

The 23-year-old asked a person he targeted on Facebook, who he thought was a 14-year-old girl to send him naked pictures, and sent pictures of his own covered genitalia to her.

But he was caught out when it emerged that the girl he was talking to was actually an online paedophile hunter.

Damien Robb, of The Hedges, Higham Ferrers, was at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, June 19) to admit attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a girl into sexual activity and possession of a images portraying sex with an animal.

The court heard he began talking to the person on FB back in June 2023. She soon told him she was 14 and he ended the conversation after saying she was ‘too young.’

But the following day the decoy again instigated a chat and he responded by talking in a sexual manner to her.

He eventually ended up sending pictures of this own aroused genitalia, covered by clothing, and asked the girl to send images to him.

Robb also asked her to masturbate.

When he was arrested his phone was examined and an image depicting sexual intercourse with a frog was found. The conversations with the decoy had been deleted.

The court heard he had no previous convictions. In mitigation, Nathalie Carter told the court that her client felt a sense of ‘deep shame and disgust’ at himself.

"He did try to stop the conversations when he realised she was 14,” she said.

She said that Robb had recently been diagnosed with ADHD.

“He does come across as very young for his age,” she added.”

Robb was given eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He will have to undertake six months of mental health treatment, 53 rehabilitation activity days an must pay a £187 surcharge.

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will have to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.