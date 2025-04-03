Pervert who lives in Kettering retirement complex caught trying to groom 14-year-old

Ali Rayif from Kettering has been before Northampton Crown Court after attempting to groom a teenager online. Image: NW / DANK Dragon / FB

A man in his 60s tried to groom someone he believed to be a teenage girl.

Ali Rayif lives a sheltered housing complex in Kettering, which describes itself as a ‘lively development’ with social activities including afternoon teas and bingo in the communal lounge.

But a court has heard the 63-year-old was caught engaging in an altogether different type of activity.

Rayif was confronted by an online child protection group that tracks down paedophiles trying to groom children online.

When members of the group visited his home, in Sir John Brown Court, Kettering, on December 28, 2024, he immediately told them that he knew the legal age of consent was 16, and admitted the girl he was talking to was 14.

He had been speaking to the teen, who was actually a decoy set up by the vigilante group, and encouraging her not to share their secret with adults for three weeks last December. Rayif admitted encouraging her to take part in online sexual acts for his gratification and discussing disgusting sexual acts with her.

A 32-minute video that was streamed live on social media showed balding Rayif admit what he had done.

“You know what you’ve done?” he was asked by the streamer.

"Yes,” he said.

He said he knew his behaviour was unacceptable but that he had got ‘carried away’ and denied having a sexual interest in children.

Rayif said he recognised that abuse could harm children ‘in a big way, mentally’.

The video showed Asif being arrested. He was later charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child, and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was at Northampton Crown Court last week where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Rayif narrowly avoided being jailed, and instead was given a two-year community order by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane.

He will have to complete 26 rehabilitation activity days and will have to sign on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

A five-year sexual harm prevention order was made which bans him from accessing the internet without the permission of his supervising police officer. He must also inform the officer of all the devices he has.

Rayif is banned from deleting his internet history and must hand over all passwords when required to do so, and cannot use private browsers or software that hides his internet history.

He is also banned from having any unsupervised contact with children or staying at any house where children live.