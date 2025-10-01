Persistent shoplifter banned from every Boots store in Northamptonshire

A thief who has racked up dozens of convictions after targeting local shops has been given a court order banning him from every Boots store across our county.

Jason Robert Brittain has repeatedly stolen goods worth thousands from stores in Northamptonshire during the past decade.

Magistrates have now imposed a criminal behaviour order on Brittain in order to try to curb his behaviour, which is driven by an addiction to class-A drugs.

The 44-year-old, of Newnham Road, Northampton, was before District Judge Amar Mehta at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 29) at the request of Northamptonshire Police, for the five-year order to be imposed.

Jason Robert Brittain has been banned from every Boots store in Northants. Image: NW / Northants Police / Boots / Google

He appeared by video link from HMP Peterborough.

He was ordered to not enter any Boots store in the county, and was banned from going into any of the shops in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe.

If he enters any shop, he must leave when asked to do so. Brittain was also ordered not to use and intimidating behaviour toward anyone in Northamptonshire.

Breach of the order is an arrestable offence.