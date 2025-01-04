One of Corby's worst shoplifters reoffends after release from prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Corby’s most prolific thieves is out of jail – and back to stealing from local shops.

John McAulay has dozens of previous offences under his belt ranging from knife possession to criminal damage to assault, stretching back two decades.

He was most recently imprisoned in November 2023 along with his pal Matthew Causer.

McAulay, 48, of Constable Road, Corby, was given 52 weeks in prison. But he served only half of that sentence before being released back to Corby.

John David Neil McAulay from Corby is out of jail and offending again. Image: NW

During that period on licence, he has gone straight back to stealing from shops. He was given a community order in October for theft of groceries from Rothwell Co-op and boxes of chocolate worth £200 from Sainsbury’s in Corby.

He was back in court on December 16 to face four new charges.

Magistrates heard how McAulay had targeted Co-op in Northampton on October 17, taking eight steaks. On November 15 he was in Kettering, stealing meat worth £105 from Co-op. He also stole clothes worth £254 from Corby Next on November 30, and more clothing worth £1,265 from Next in Kettering on December 10.

When he appeared before Northampton Magistrates, they gave him a sentence of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation totaling £1,715.

However, McAulay also has outstanding court fines, fees and compensation £10,270 dating all the way back to 2011.

Police recently spoke about the success they were having with tackling prolific shoplifters in Northamptonshire, many of whom travel from area to area, targeting different shops to try to stay undetected. There are currently around 550 shoplifting cases in the county every month.