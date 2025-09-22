Nottingham man who supplied crack and heroin in Kettering is jailed
A man has been jailed after admitting drug dealing in Kettering.
Okaire Williams was arrested in Kettering in June. When officers caught him in Russell Street he had a knife on him.
The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode but from Nottingham, was before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking at Northampton Crown Court for sentence earlier this month after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between May 25 and June 6 at Kettering. He also admitted knife possession.
Williams was given 33 months in prison. He will serve half before his release on licence.