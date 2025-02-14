Northamptonshire Police issue wanted appeal for Shamima Begum who they suspect of blackmail

Wanted: Shamina Begum. File image.
Police have issued an appeal for help from members of the public to find a woman who they suspect of three serious charges.

Northamptonshire Police this afternoon (February 14) appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Shamima Begum, who has links to the Wellingborough area.

Although she shares a name with the infamous Isis fighter, it is not the same woman.

Officers would like to speak to the 29-year-old in connection with an allegation of blackmail, intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident on October 24 last year.

They do not have an image of Begum, who is described as an Asian woman, about 5ft 4in and of a large build. She has long dark-coloured hair which is usually covered.

Anyone who has seen Begum or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

Please quote incident number 24000637354 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

