A juror who decided he did not want to sit on a serious court case was hauled back to court and charged with contempt.

Robert Tidbury was selected to sit on a jury for a trial in early May.

The 22-year-old was due to be part of the panel deciding whether a Israel Lok was guilty of death by dangerous driving on the M1, during an incident that happened in 2022.

Tidbury arrived on the morning of Tuesday, May, 6 to start his jury service, but at lunchtime he decided to go home without informing the court of any difficulties he was having.

He was charged with contempt of court by failing to attend for jury service when summoned and was before Northampton Crown Court on Friday (May 30) to explain his actions.

Tidbury, of Mallard Close, West Hunsbury, said that his mum had texted and called the court to let them know that he would not be there.

But the court also heard that he had told a member of staff on the first morning that he ‘didn’t think anyone wanted to be there’ and had asked an usher whether he could volunteer not to take part.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “He was then paying less than full attention during my opening remarks, then he failed to return after lunch.

"We lost a full day in what was a very stressful trial.”

The jury had to be discharged and the trial was able to resume the following day with a new jury.

Tidbury arrived at the court to be sentenced unrepresented, so barrister Brad Lawlor was asked to step in on a pro bono basis in the tradition of the bar to assist him.

He was given a £200 fine which he must pay within a month and was warned by HHJ Lucking of the seriousness of refusing to take part in jury service.

What is jury service?

Being on a jury is one of the most important civic functions that a person can perform.

The jury system is based on the principle – mentioned in the Magna Carta – that those accused of serious crimes should be tried by a jury of their peers.

Jurors are chosen randomly from the electoral roll.

They sit in crown courts up and down the country in panels of 12. Their job is to decide whether defendants are guilty or not guilty of the crimes they are accused of.

Jury service normally lasts two working weeks but can go on for much longer in complicated trials.

You are not paid for sitting on a jury but some expenses are paid. Your employer is not allowed to forbid you from jury service.

You cannot refuse to do jury service but you can ask for a delay if there are good reasons why you cannot attend on your allotted days.