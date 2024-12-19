No arrests made after shoplifters target Uppingham garage

This pair could help police with their probe into a shoplifting offence in Uppingham. Image: Budgens Uppingham

Leicestershire Police say they are yet to make any arrests following a well-publicised incident in Uppingham.

Staff at Budgens in High Street East, Uppingham, published photos of people they believed to be responsible for a shoplifting incident that happened last weekend.

The shop stocks a range of gin, cider and beer by small local producers which was among the items allegedly taken in the raid.

The store was inundated by people naming the pair as a couple of known shoplifters from Corby, whom we are unable to name due to privacy laws.

However, Leicestershire Police say that they have not yet spoken to the pair.

In a statement to this newspaper today (Thursday, December 19), they said: “No-one has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.”

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.