Motorist set to appear in court charged with causing death of man on A45

The scene of the crash on the A45 at Thrapston. Image: NW

A driver will face his first court hearing tomorrow (Friday, March 14) charged with causing the death of another motorist in an A45 crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Joseph Darroch, of Ironstone Lane, Northampton, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avensis at the point of the three-vehicle smash on the A45 eastbound between the Raunds roundabout and the A14.

Stephen Hare from Raunds, a passenger in a Fiesta travelling in the same direction as Darroch’s car, was killed in the crash, with the road closed for more than eight hours.

Now Darroch, 35, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He will appear before magistrates in Northampton on Friday morning.