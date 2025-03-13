Motorist set to appear in court charged with causing death of man on A45
A driver will face his first court hearing tomorrow (Friday, March 14) charged with causing the death of another motorist in an A45 crash.
David Joseph Darroch, of Ironstone Lane, Northampton, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avensis at the point of the three-vehicle smash on the A45 eastbound between the Raunds roundabout and the A14.
Stephen Hare from Raunds, a passenger in a Fiesta travelling in the same direction as Darroch’s car, was killed in the crash, with the road closed for more than eight hours.
Now Darroch, 35, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.
He will appear before magistrates in Northampton on Friday morning.