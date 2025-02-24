Motorist charged with causing serious injury of moped rider in A6 crash at Burton Latimer
A Volvo driver is set to appear in court today charged with causing serious injury by careless driving.
It’s alleged Gioni Butacu was driving the 65-plate silver XC60 vehicle when it collided with a red moped at about 6.35am on Saturday, January 20.
Butacu, of Buckby Drive, Burton Latimer will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, February 24) charged with the single driving offence.
A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash at the junction of the A6 Burton Latimer bypass and Higham Road.
The woman in her 20s was treated at University Hospital Coventry.