More news from our courts including the Kettering neighbours involved in an alleged fracas, a Five Wells drug smuggler, and a Corby boy, 15, sentenced for stealing a car

The latest news from around Northamptonshire courts

Kettering neighbours said to have been involved in a fracas have had their trial date fixed for April 2027.

The group, all charged with affray, were allegedly involved in the row in Gavin Close, Kettering, in September 2024.

They appeared before Northampton Crown Court earlier this week for an administrative hearing.

Court extra. Image: NW

They are; Gihan Elbarbary, 50; Bailey Cook, 25; Sherif Ibrahim, 52; Leah Davies, 29; and Kaitlin Bennie, 26 and all live in three separate houses in the street.

HMP Five Wells has seen another man smuggling contraband into the prison estate.

The troubled prison, which is privately run by G4S, has seen a number of high-profile incidents damaging its reputation including officers having affairs with prisoners.

Now a 27-year-old man has been sentenced for illegally bringing cannabis and tobacco into the Wellingborough facility in October last year.

Steven Lyne, of Addlestone, Surrey, pleaded guilty to the charge at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (June 5) and was given a 12 month prison term, suspended for two years. He will also be subject to a two-month curfew and will have to undertake 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

A woman has been charged with causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Corby.

Marian Grigoruta, 39, of Blenheim Walk, has appeared in court charged with causing injury to a woman in Studfall Avenue on October 11 last year.

She was before magistrates in Northampton on Tuesday (June 3).

A 15-year-old Corby boy stole a car then drove it on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby before assaulting a police officer.

The youngster, who cannot be named as he appeared in the youth court, left his home with gloves and wire cutters armed with a zombie knife before stealing the grey Honda.

He was then caught driving the vehicle in Oldland Road without a licence or insurance. He also assaulted an officer during the incident, which happened on February 19 this year.

The youngster was before magistrates at Wellingborough Youth Court where he admitted all the offences he was charged with, including going equipped for burglary. He was given a nine month youth referral order and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points. He was also ordered to pay the officer involved £50 in compensation.

The courts have sentenced a man accused of growing cannabis from a property in Regent Street, Kettering.

Karol Bartoszuk, 31, pleaded guilty to cultivating the class-B drug and to illegally extracting electricity in March this year.

He was before Northampton Crown Court for sentence on Thursday (June 5).

Recorder James Bide-Thomas gave Bartoszuk, of The Oval, Kettering, a seven month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He will also have an alcohol abstinence monitor attached for 182 days and will have to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £187 surcharge.

A 16-year-old boy has admitted a series of serious driving offences.

The teen, who cannot be named as he was made the subject of a discretionary reporting restriction when he appeared as a youth in an adult magistrates’ court, admitted driving dangerously in Coventry Road, Lutterworth in May last year with no insurance and no licence. He failed to stop when instructed to do so by a police officer and then twice failed to attend court when he was supposed to be there for a hearing.

The Kettering boy was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order and will be subject to six month electronically-monitored curfew for six months, as well as trail monitoring banning him from going to Kent and Loughborough for two years. He will also have to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days.