Man with history of knife-carrying wanted by police
Elvin Lovell who has links to Wellingborough and Bedfordshire, is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence.
The 43-year-old man is wanted on recall to prison.
Anyone who has seen Lovell or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Please quote incident number 25000328556 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.