Man with history of knife-carrying wanted by police

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST

A man who has previous convictions for aggravated vehicle taking and knife-carrying is wanted by police.

Elvin Lovell who has links to Wellingborough and Bedfordshire, is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence.

The 43-year-old man is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who has seen Lovell or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Elvin Lovell is wanted by Northamptonshire Police. Image: NW
Elvin Lovell is wanted by Northamptonshire Police. Image: NW

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000328556 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

