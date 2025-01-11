Man who drove dangerously on A605 at Thrapston while under influence of cannabis jailed

Luke Sambrook has been jailed for dangerous driving on the A605. Image: NWLuke Sambrook has been jailed for dangerous driving on the A605. Image: NW
A driver without a licence who got behind the wheel while under the influence of cannabis has been sent to prison.

Luke Sambrook, 29, was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A605 at Thrapston without a licence.

He also didn’t have insurance.

Police found cannabis on him, and when when he was tested, he was found to have 4.6 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood.

Sambrook, who is of no fixed abode but has links to Sussex, appeared before Recorder Stuart Sprawson at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week to plead guilty to five charges.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and 14 weeks and must pass an extended re-test before he can drive again. He was also imprisoned for 25 months.

