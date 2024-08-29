Jon Sinko, who's been jailed for a stabbing in Rushden. Image: Northamptonshire Police

A dangerous man who stabbed an acquaintance 12 times has been given a long prison sentence.

Jon Sinko, aged 43, was found guilty by a jury over an incident which happened on the evening of December 11 last year in an alleyway off the town’s High Street.

At around 6.45pm that night Northamptonshire Police received an emergency report from East Midlands Ambulance Service that a man in his 40s had suffered multiple stab wounds to his side and abdomen.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital Coventry where doctors found he had been stabbed about 12 times, causing a partially punctured lung as well as two broken ribs.

A fast-paced investigation was launched by detectives in the Force’s CID North team, which resulted in the swift identification of Sinko as a suspect followed by his arrest two days later. He went on to be charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

After appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 15, Sinko’s case was sent for trial at Northampton Crown Court.

On June 14, Sinko, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of attempted murder but was convicted of an alternate charge of Section 18 wounding with intent as well as the knife possession.

On August 15, Sinko returned to the same court for sentencing, where he was given an extended sentence, used for criminals convicted of specific offences who are deemed to be dangerous, made up of 12 years’ imprisonment with an extension of five years on licence.

His sentence included two years’ imprisonment for the knife offence, to be served concurrently.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Neil Carr of CID North, said: “I am so pleased to see a genuinely dangerous individual jailed for so long.

“This was a brutal attack on a defenceless man, which Jon Sinko initiated from start to finish, from the verbal argument which he escalated into a physical assault involving multiple stab wounds, seemingly without any consideration of the risk of serious or even fatal injury to the victim.

“Bringing Sinko to justice has been a team effort, from the responding officers on the day to all those who have worked on the case, speaking to witnesses, gathering CCTV, and submitting forensic evidence.

“I would like to thank all those involved for their help in securing this conviction and extended sentence, which I feel reflects the severity and seriousness of this attack.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank case builder Clive Rogers. His work in putting together the material for court contributed enormously to bringing this case to a successful outcome at trial, and undoubtedly assisted in the jury seeing through Sinko’s excuses for what he did that night.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and this sentence shows just how seriously offences like this are taken by the courts.”