Man sparked major armed police response after he took huge sword to 'play' with in Rushden park

A man took a £600 sword to a Rushden park on a Saturday morning, leaving a dog walker ‘terrified’.

An armed police response was necessary after Ryan Nightingale decided to take a five foot sword into Spencer Park, in Rushden, because he wanted to ‘play’ with it, he told Northampton Crown Court.

Nightingale was before a jury for trial yesterday (Thursday, February 20) after pleading not guilty to unlawful possession of a blade in a public place.

Jury members were shown the huge sword, and were allowed to take it into their deliberation room to examine it.

Ryan Philip Nightingale took the £676 replica sword into Spencer Park, Rushden. Image: NW

The court heard Nightingale had bought the blade legally from the Royal Armouries website. The £676 replica 15th century, two-handed, carbon steel sword was blunted to make it safer and had its own sheath, which Nightingale used to carry it along Washbrook Road to the park at 10am on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

He then took it out of the leather sheath, swung it above his head and thrust it around.

The 34-year-old told the jury he was ‘just playing around’ with the sword after taking it from his flat in nearby Peck Way. He said he walked into the centre of the park because it was ‘more open’.

Prosecuting, Sinjin Bulbring asked Nightingale whether he was aware there would be dog walkers and other people in the park.

The sword was bought by Nightingale, legally, on the Royal Armouries website. Image: Royal Armouries

"Yes,” he said, “but there’s basically nobody in there at that time.

"I definitely wouldn’t have done it if it was busy.”

Mr Bulbring said that Nightingale had been standing on a marked football pitch and that a dog walker, who gave evidence at the trial, had spotted him from 50m away. The park also hosts Parkrun and regular youth football matches, has tennis courts, a BMX track and a children’s play area.

The dog walker described the incident in court as ‘terrifying’, and had gone around to ask other park users if they had also spotted Nightingale because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. When they confirmed it, he phoned police who sent a full armed response with guns.

"There were seven of them with guns,” said Nightingale.

"The were using a gun at a sword fight. If you’re bringing a gun to the show you’re just as bad as me.”

His barrister Sonia Larbi Aissa asked him if he now realised it was a mistake.

"I’ve been in prison a long time for it,” said Nightingale.

She said that it was not illegal for him to own the sword, or to have it in a public place

Recorder Stuart Sprawson told the jury that almost none of the facts were disputed, but that they had to decide whether Nightingale had a lawful reason for having the blade in a public place.

He said that Nightingale had not resisted arrest when police arrived.

The jury deliberated for one hour and 20 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.

They were not told beforehand that Nightingale is also awaiting sentence for outraging public decency. Just a few weeks after the sword incident he was found masturbating in public in Rushden Asda.

He was found guilty by a separate jury in the same court on January 28 this year.

He will be sentenced for both offences after the completion of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.