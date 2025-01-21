Man on trial for murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom 'did absolutely nothing' when fatal stabbing took place, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man on trial for murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom did 'absolutely nothing' and 'just sat on that bench,' according to his barrister.

The final closing statement in the murder trial of Northampton man Tommy Boom was made to the jury today (Tuesday).

Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight – both 21 and from Birmingham but living at Paget House in Kings Heath and dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Northampton – are on trial for the murder of Mr Boom.

Mr Boom sadly died in Miller’s Meadow in Semilong on 18 July, just after midnight, after being fatally stabbed by Larman and his large hunting knife that he bought in a town centre shop.

Prosecuting, Gordon Aspden KC, on behalf of the Crown, says Okocha-Sleight was 'intentionally providing support and backup to Larman' and, therefore, is also guilty of murder.

Yesterday (Monday), Mr Aspden said: "We suggest that by his presence at the park, involved in drug dealing through their joint business selling heroin and crack, he was intentionally providing support and backup to Daniel Larman.

"He knew about Daniel Larman's knife and understood that if the need arose, Larman would use it against anyone who stood in their way. In this way, Kieran Okocha-Sleight signed up to the use of that knife in their joint business—much like the man in the getaway car when a firearm is used in a robbery. This was a ruthless business. Violence and carrying weapons are part and parcel of drug dealing of this kind."

However, Chris Henley KC, defending Okocha-Sleight, who was sat in the dock in his Adidas tracksuit, addressed the jury today, outlining his client's innocence.

Mr Henley said: "This case is about those few seconds in Semilong Park, and the prosecution is alleging they chose to do this—that Kieran, in some way, encouraged or assisted in what happened. He did absolutely nothing. He was sitting on the bench."

This version of events is backed up by the key witness in the trial, who is a crack-smoking homeless woman, who took the stand last week and said Okocha-Sleight just sat on the bench and ‘did nothing’ while the events unfolded.

Mr Henley continued: "It's pretty blythe and inadequate to say, well, if Kieran knew Daniel Larman had a knife, he's in on it.

"He's not guilty of murder; he's not guilty of manslaughter. There is no evidence at all that Kieran had anything or that his presence had the remotest relevance to Daniel Larman's reaction. His instinctive reaction was to stay where he was and to run when he could. That’s what the evidence shows—sat, saying nothing, doing nothing on that day."

After describing his version of events at the park that night, Mr Henley said: "You would say he has a really rubbish barrister if he's convicted (of murder) on that basis."

Mr Henley also described Mr Boom as a "pretty merciless thug." He said: "His intention was to rob these boys—they’re 'easy', is what he told the key witness. This event was deliberately set up by Tommy Boom, an older man with an extraordinary reputation for violence, who comes out and ambushes you. Those were the circumstances."

Pushing the self-defence line, Mr Henley suggested Tommy's friend and fellow drug dealer who was there on the night, named as 21-year-old Dequalm Gale and referred to by his drug dealing name 'Amazon', could have taken a knife off Tommy and chucked it in the river.

A video was found by police on Okocha-Sleight's phone showing that he had recorded a video of himself showing off a large hunting knife two weeks before the incident.

Addressing the wider issue of knife crime, he said: "It's really depressing how many young men think having a knife makes them safer. That’s what too many young men think. This is a good example of how things spiral out of control."

Okocha-Sleight has not taken the stand to give evidence and be cross-examined. He also gave a no comment interview to the police when he was arrested in July.

The jury has now been sent out for deliberations with a verdict expected this week.

The trial continues.